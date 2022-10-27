WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The IRS is sending letters to more than nine million people who did not file a 2021 federal income tax return, but may qualify for tax benefits and a possible refund.

The Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis has identified people who don’t typically have a tax return requirement due to low incomes. The office based their search on W-2s, 1099s, and “other third-party statements.”

“Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and other credits depending on their personal and family situation,” IRS Spokesperson Michael Devine said.

The letters are being sent in both English and Spanish, and briefly overview the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Recovery Rebate Credit.

The IRS said in a news release those who are missing out on these credits are encouraged to file a tax return even if they haven’t been required to file one in recent years.

The IRS says these credits have no effect on eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).