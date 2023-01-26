WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Despite the rising costs in utilities, Today’s Homeowner says that many Americans are prioritizing comfort over costs when it comes to adjusting their thermostat during the winter.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, households can expect to pay 36% more to heat their home this winter compared to two years ago.

“High energy bills are particularly unwelcome this year because most people have already seen their spending power eroded by high prices elsewhere, from grocery stores to gas stations. Unfortunately, the costs of natural gas and heating oil have risen as well and remain near historic highs,” said Today’s Homeowner.

All of these stressors were the reason Today’s Homeowner wanted to gauge Americans’ concern about energy costs and better understand why they choose to turn the heat up or down.

In their report, Today’s Homeowner discovered that the average thermostat temperature was 70.2 degrees during the winter. This is also the average setting for Kansas. Ideally, the average Kansan would prefer the thermostat to be set at 69.7 degrees.

Today’s Homeowner also found that most people (81.4%) wait to turn on their heating at a particular outdoor temperature rather than at a specific time of year. The average outdoor temperature threshold was 50.5 degrees across America. In Kansas, homeowners and renters wait until it drops to 51.9 degrees.

Overall, Kansas is ranked #18 with the highest winter thermostat temperature.

States with the highest winter thermostat temperature:

Arizona – 72.3 degrees

Florida – 72 degrees

New Mexico – 71.9 degrees

Mississippi – 71.5 degrees

South Carolina -71.2 degrees

States with the lowest winter thermostat temperature:

Montana – 67.5 degrees

Washington – 67.5 degrees

Hawaii – 68.7 degrees

Vermont – 67.7 degrees

Rhode Island – 68.5 degrees

Other findings:

Scientists say the ideal temperature for human bodies to function at is around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those without a smart thermostat were far more likely to change their thermostat infrequently, with a quarter saying they only adjust it between seasons.

Six out of ten people say their energy costs have gone up to some degree this year, and four in ten were “very concerned” with energy prices. But only 22% said cost was the main reason they adjusted the thermostat.

Western U.S. states saw the most people reporting their energy costs were actually lower than last year and the most people who were “unconcerned” about energy costs.

To view the full study, click here.