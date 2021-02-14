Kansas’ 4 state-owned casinos say revenue down 28% in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday one New York couple tied the knot at an unexpected venue—a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.

Originally, Selena Stallmer and Brian Dinsmore had a big family wedding planned for June, but two weeks ago, they decided to postpone their upcoming nuptials. “We were pretty bummed that we weren’t getting married this year,” Stallmer says.