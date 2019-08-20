Kansas adds jobs, sees unemployment rate dip to 3.3% in July

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is reporting that it added private-sector jobs in July and saw its unemployment rate drop slightly to 3.3%.

The state Department of Labor says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month declined from 3.4% in June and was the same as the 3.3% recorded in July 2018. The state’s unemployment rate has been below 4% since January 2017.

The department said the state had 14,000 more private-sector, nonfarm jobs in July than in July 2018 to bring the total to more than 1.17 million. The growth was 1.2%.

The state also added about 3,700 private-sector, nonfarm jobs from June to July.

But 28 of the state’s 105 counties had an unemployment rate of 4% or higher last month. Atchison County had the highest rate, 7.1%.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories