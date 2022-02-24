FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A University of Kansas administrator has been chosen to be North Dakota State University’s next president.

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education unanimously chose David Cook, the vice chancellor for public affairs and economic development at the Lawrence, Kansas, school.

He beat out two other finalists: Marymount provost and vice president Hesham El-Rewini, and University of Minnesota Crookston chancellor Mary Holz Clause.

Cook will replace Dean Bresciani, who is stepping down after a dozen years at the helm to become a tenured professor in health sciences and education.

Asked to name some of the challenges he’ll face at North Dakota State, Cook said he feels there’s an opportunity to improve on enrollment, research and internal relations.