WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday night, The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) launched its 25th-year celebration at Newman University and announced a $6 million campaign to fund a new home for the museum.

The new facility will be located at 201 N. Main in downtown Wichita.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this evening that we have raised $2.8 million as part of our TKAAM Museum & Cultural Center Campaign,” said Sherman.

The museum shared its vision alongside major corporate donors and supporters, such as Fidelity, Cargill, Intrust, Evergy, Meritrust, Cox, Commerce Bank, and Emprise, that were present at the event. The Wallace Foundation, William T. Kempter Foundation, and The Charitable Foundation were also in attendance.

“We will use our extensive Collection with expanded and original programming to create understanding, inclusion, and opportunity,” said Sherman. “As the place where individuals and communities learn about and experience the Kansas African American story, TKAAM will focus on the individual and collective stories of Kansas African Americans to engage museum visitors, program participants, and children.”

Leaders of TKAAM also put the spotlight on the capacity of its new facility, educational components, and statewide engagement.

“We have one of the largest and most diverse collections of original Kansas African American history,” said current president John Rolfe. “We are also the stewards of the Kansas African American History Trail, an eight-member consortium, and other unique and important historical and heritage assets. The new museum and cultural center allows us to expand on current programming and engage in new programming.”

The Kansas African American Museum, currently housed at 601 N. Water St., strives to be the premier place where communities can come together to learn about or tell the Kansas African American story.

“These stories of challenges and triumphs in everyday life provide people of all ages with hope and inspiration that they too can achieve success in life, great and small,” said Denise Sherman, TKAAM Executive Director. “These stories told through a historical archive—created and maintained by TKAAM—help Kansas neighborhoods, communities, and cities to gain perspective for current challenges by seeking an understanding of past challenges.”

