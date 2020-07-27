Kansas AG says 10 roofers fined for violating Kansas law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 10 roofing contractors violated Kansas consumer protection laws and have been fined.
According to a news release from his office, Schmidt entered into consent judgments with the roofers for violations of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act (KRRA).
- KCRS, LLC, and KCRS Restoration Contractors, LLC, d/b/a Kansas City Roofing Service, Johnson County, must pay $10,000
- Lionheart Contracting LLC, Shawnee County District Court; has agreed to pay $2,500
- Garst Construction, LLC, Cloud County District Court, has agreed to pay $3,750
- New Era Innovations LLC, Wyandotte County District Court, will pay $2,500
- Absolute Roofseal, LLC, Johnson County, will pay $2,500
- Weaver Construction Services, LLC, Sedgwick County, has agreed to pay $3,000
- Carlos Marquez d/b/a Marquez Construction, Decatur County District Court, agreed to pay $15,000
- Jose L. Nunez-Vazquez, Miami County District Court, will pay $15,000
- Hometown Roofing, LLC, Johnson County District Court, agreed to pay $3,500
- Winterstone, LLC, Shawnee County District Court, will pay $2,500
In each case, Schmidt alleged the defendants or defendants’ subcontractors engaged in advertising, soliciting or performing roofing contractor services in Kansas without registering with the attorney general’s office as required by the KRRA or violating other provisions of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.
In addition to paying the penalties, the agreements require the contractors to comply with the KRRA in the future.
Schmidt says homeowners and business owners should make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done.
He also says consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check the attorney general’s consumer protection website to make sure that the roofer’s registration is in good standing.
