Kansas AG says 10 roofers fined for violating Kansas law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 10 roofing contractors violated Kansas consumer protection laws and have been fined.

According to a news release from his office, Schmidt entered into consent judgments with the roofers for violations of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act (KRRA).

In each case, Schmidt alleged the defendants or defendants’ subcontractors engaged in advertising, soliciting or performing roofing contractor services in Kansas without registering with the attorney general’s office as required by the KRRA or violating other provisions of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

In addition to paying the penalties, the agreements require the contractors to comply with the KRRA in the future.

Schmidt says homeowners and business owners should make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done.

He also says consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check the attorney general’s consumer protection website to make sure that the roofer’s registration is in good standing.

