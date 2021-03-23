Kansas AG warns of COVID relief scammers as third round of payments make way to residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s office is reminding Kansans to exercise caution if they are approached regarding their relief funds in light of the third round of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds heading to residents

Congress authorized payments of up to $1,400 for each qualifying individual, using similar guidelines that were used in the first two rounds of Economic Impact Payments that were distributed during the spring of 2020 and again in January of this year. And as was the case during the earlier rounds, the Attorney General’s office said Kansans should be wary of scammers offering to assist with receiving the payments.

The Kansas Attorney General’s office offered the following tips to avoid falling prey to a scammer:

The Internal Revenue Service will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. There are no fees or charges associated with receiving the payment. No one from the federal government will call, email or text message you and ask for your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number. Anyone who does this is a scammer.

Anyone calling and telling you they can get the check to you today is a scammer. Our best advice is to not answer calls, emails or text messages from phone numbers or email addresses you do not know. If you do answer a phone call, once you realize it’s not someone you know, just hang up.

The Federal Trade Commission has warned of residential facilities requiring that residents on Medicaid sign over their funds, claiming that because the person is on Medicaid the facility is entitled to the payment. But Congress provided for the impact payments in the form of a tax credit, which under federal tax law do not count as “resources” for the purposes of being eligible for federal benefits programs like Medicaid. Because of this classification, residential homes cannot assert a right to the payment merely because the resident is on Medicaid.

The AG’s office is advising anyone who has been contacted by a scammer impersonating the federal government asking for information relating to the stimulus payment or any other COVID-19 scam, to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division online at www.ag.ks.gov or call (800) 432-2310 to request a paper complaint form be sent by mail.

For more information on how Kansans can protect themselves from these and other scams, click here.