Kansas agencies offer utility assistance programs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Get ready for triple-digit temperatures! Many Kansans will find ways to beat the heat, but some may find it challenging keeping their home cool.

There are agencies that offer utility assistance programs throughout the year.

Kansans can call United Way’s 211 information line to talk with a call specialist, who will direct their call to an agency.

“Utilities assistance is always one of our top requests really all yearlong,” said Delane Butler, vice president of marketing at United Way.

There is limited funding, but Butler said specialists can direct residents to other assistance programs.

“Maybe you need to use the funds for utilities because there’s not as much assistance for there,” said Butler. “But we can help you get lined up for food, maybe other assistance that’s available.”

The Salvation Army also offers assistance. Programs can be found here.