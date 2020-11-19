Kansas aims to boost virus testing, but strategy unfinished

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly’s unified strategy for ramping up coronavirus testing in Kansas is enough of a work in progress seven weeks after she announced it that even some of the state’s contractors don’t yet have all the details.
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning contends that Kelly’s administration moved too slowly in rolling out the strategy and isn’t focused enough on making sure the state has a healthy work force so businesses can stay open.
Kelly dismisses the criticism, and officials and contractors are confident that testing will be ramped up before the year ends. A CEO of one state contractor calls testing a bridge to a coronavirus vaccine.
