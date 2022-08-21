CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run.

Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page.

It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend and fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68 passed away this afternoon from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was in route to the National Legacy Run, this cause was his passion and he was heavily involved in it. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.” Jeremy Ehart

The 1,200-mile American Legion Legacy Run ride left from the USS Alabama Memorial Park in Mobile, Ala., on Sunday, Aug. 21 and will travel through Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, and Illinois before winding up at American Legion Post 434 in Oak Creek, Wis. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 60-year-old Dave Schoonover, of Hutchinson, was headed east on Interstate 40 in Conway, Ark., on a 2012 Harley-Davidson.

The accident report states that road conditions were wet and that Schoonover was in the left lane when he left the roadway and hit a cable barrier on the left shoulder. He died at the scene.