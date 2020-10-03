Kansas animal shelter seeing an increase in adoptions, fostering amid the pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A bright spot during the coronavirus pandemic is that more people are adopting pets from local animal shelters.

The American Humane Society celebrates adopt a dog month each October, but for shelters, it seems like people have been celebrating for most of the year.

The pandemic has given people more time on their hands, and with more of them working virtually, they’re home more often too.

“People are looking for a connection right now and we know animals do so much for our health,” said Shannon Wells, director of the Lawrence Humane Society. “Having a companion during uncertain times is really, I think, beneficial to everyone’s mental health right now.”

This is letting dogs and cats get used to their new home faster and owners are able to train them better.

If people don’t want to commit fully to adopting, fostering pets are another option. Wells said they’re seeing more people signing up to foster this year too.

“I think for a lot of people, fostering is a way to do something constructive during this crazy time, I think people really care about what’s happening and they want to do something to help, and that’s a really great way to do that,” Wells said.

Some people foster pets for a short time, or until they find them an owner, while others end up adopting the pet as their own.

The Lawrence Humane Society said the increase in adoptions and fosters has coincided with their busiest times of the year, from the spring through October. That means they are still pushing for more people to try something new and give a cat or dog a home.

You can see what pets are available in Lawrence here.

