Kansas approves coyote hunts with lights, thermal imagining

A coyote takes a break from hunting on a sunny winter morning. Credit: Lori Iverson/the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Digital Library

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hunters will be allowed to use artificial light and thermal imaging equipment to hunt coyotes night beginning next year.

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission voted last week to make changes for night hunting of coyotes in response to requests from hunters.

Artificial lights and thermal imaging will be allowed between Jan. 1 and March 31, and hunters will be required to buy a permit to use the equipment.

Matt Peek, a furbearer biologist with the wildlife department said states surrounding Kansas all allow the use of equipment at night, and Kansas hunters have been asking for the change for several years.

