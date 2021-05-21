Kansas April labor report shows unemployment down to 3.5%

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor said preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a

seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% in April.

It was a decrease from 3.7% in March and a decrease from 12.6% in April 2020.

“We’ve seen significant improvement in the unemployment rate throughout the past year, from a historic high of 12.6% in April 2020, down to 3.5% just 12 months later,” said Secretary Amber

Shultz. “Great progress is being made as we are approaching pre-pandemic unemployment rates.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs decreased by 1,400 from March. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, decreased by 1,300 from the previous month, while government decreased by 100.

“Over the past year Kansas has recovered more than 64 % of the 158,000 jobs lost in March and April of 2020,” said Labor Economist Todd Rilinger. “The leisure and hospitality industry, which saw the largest losses last year, added 500 jobs in April 2021. This brings the total jobs recovered for the industry to more than 73%.”

Since April 2020, Kansas seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 101,600. This change is due to an increase of 103,800 private-sector jobs and a decrease of 2,200 government jobs.