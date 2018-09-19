Kansas Army National Guard to provide relief in the Carolina's

KANSAS - The Kansas National Guard is headed to help victims of Hurricane Florence which only struck days ago.



Four Army National Guard and eight Air National Guard nurses will be providing support at shelters in Brunswick, North Carolina.



They will be there for two weeks providing medical relief.

Major Penny Glenn of the 190th Refueling Wing Medical Group says, "I am expecting there to be a lot of unknowns. People without medications having complications due to missing their medications. So just providing basic treatment for them and trying to get them triaged to the right areas so they can get the right medical care they need."

Eleven others are providing support to the National Guard Bureau along with satellite imagery support.