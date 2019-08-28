Kansas astronaut says his small town foundation launched his career

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An astronaut from Kansas, now on board the International Space Station, gave some great advice Wednesday to kids who have big dreams, too!

KSN had he opportunity to speak to Nick Hague, astronaut and Kansas native, while he was orbiting Earth in the space station.

Nick Hague, astronaut and Kansas Native, says he owes his career to his small town foundation.

Hague talked about his mission and why growing up here in Kansas prepared him for it.

Whether it’s the space walk he did last week or working with an international crew on the space station, Hague says, “being able to engage with each of those countries in this partnership has been one of the most rewarding things that I’ve experienced.”

Hague has come a long way from his hometown of Hoxie, Kansas, population 1,200. But, he says that small town foundation launched his career.

“You had the opportunity because it was a small school to participate in every sport and every club and get that breadth of experience,” says Hauge. “It, without a doubt, gave me the drive and the desire to go out and be part of something bigger than myself.”

But, it wasn’t easy. Hague says it took him 10 years and three attempts to be chosen for NASA’s astronaut training. His first launch last year had to abort because of a rocket malfunction.

But now, he’s on top of the world, literally, more than 200 miles above earth! A good example, he says, why other small town kids should never give up.

“In life, we’re going to be defined by how we respond to the challenges that are thrown at us,” says the astronaut, “not by the challenges themselves.”

Nick Hague has been in orbit now 166 days, he has another month in space before he lands back on earth October 3.

As for his next mission, he says he “doesn’t know,” but would love to help the US get back to the moon. You can bet Kansas will be rooting him on!

