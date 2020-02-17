Kansas authorities release name of man killed in I-70 crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when his sport utility vehicle ran into the back of a semitrailer on Interstate 70 in northeast Kansas.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in Wyandotte County.
The man’s been identified as 59-year-old Christopher Deason, who lived in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the SUV rear-ended the disabled semitrailer. The crash shut down a portion of the interstate for a time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
- Two moms and their 12-year-old daughters killed in crash while on way to volleyball tournament
- A hat traveling 700+ miles reunites with Ark. boy
- On The Sideline With Cowley College Men’s Basketball Team
- Ark. teen buys kid a video game after hearing him ask for it in store