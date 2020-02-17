Kansas authorities release name of man killed in I-70 crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when his sport utility vehicle ran into the back of a semitrailer on Interstate 70 in northeast Kansas.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in Wyandotte County.

The man’s been identified as 59-year-old Christopher Deason, who lived in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the SUV rear-ended the disabled semitrailer. The crash shut down a portion of the interstate for a time.

