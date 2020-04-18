Kansas awaits ruling on church limits; coronavirus cases up

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas officials are waiting to learn whether a federal judge would block an order from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly limiting religious gatherings to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Their wait Saturday came as the number of cases and COVID-19-related deaths continued to rise. U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita was considering a request from Baptist churches in Dodge City and Junction City and their pastors over an order Kelly issued April 7.

It limits the number of congregation members at in-person worship services or other activities to 10 or fewer. They contend it violates their religious and free-speech rights.

