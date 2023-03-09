An empty classroom at the Utopia Independent School on May 26, 2022 in Utopia, Texas. (Photo by Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA. Kan. (KSNW) – A new bill could bring $72 million to special education in Kansas. It’s attached to a school choice voucher-type program, something Governor Laura Kelly has opposed.

A Kansas House committee tied these two issues together Monday.

“Good policy plus good policy equals even better policy,” said Representative Kristey Williams, (R) Augusta.

For Rep. Williams tying special education funding to a new school choice saving account system is a win-win.

“We are 42nd out of 50 states in eighth-grade reading, and we can’t just keep doing status quo. We’ve got to think differently,” Rep. Williams said.

Under the bill, educational savings accounts would use taxpayer dollars that would normally go toward public schools.

“It gives about one-quarter of the money that we spend on public school students and set it aside for parents to use in a way that best serves that child,” Rep. Williams said.

Parents could choose to spend the money on private institutions, home schooling, or even school supplies.

If passed, there will be requirements for who can apply based on income and learning levels.

While Gov. Kelly is advocating for more special education funding, she wants to see it passed another way.

“I would like that bill to be taken out of the one that it’s currently in and put into the education budget or in our overall budget where it belongs. So that we can start down the path of fully funding special education here in the state of Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said.

So if the bill makes it to Gov. Kelly’s desk, will she sign or veto it?

“I’m not one really to be bullied into signing things that I don’t want,” Gov. Kelly said.

But she added there is still time for changes to the bill she’d consider.

The bill is expected to move to the house floor next week. If passed, it would then move to the senate, where they’d have to reconsider it due to the changes made in the house.