Kansas Board of Regents announces fall semester drops

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents announced a decrease in full-time student enrollment (FTE) at universities and community colleges across the state.

Across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 2,677 FTE students (-3.6%). Community colleges experienced a decline of 4,737 FTE students (-11.7%), while technical colleges saw a drop of 518 FTE students (-8.7%).

“COVID has introduced a unique set of hurdles for higher education that has negatively impacted fall enrollment as expected,” said KBOR President and CEO Blake Flanders.

The board said the pandemic has created challenges for recruiting prospective students, and some faced difficulties enrolling international students. In addition, the delayed start for many Kansas high schools likely contributed to a decrease in the number of high school students enrolled in concurrent courses at the time of the 20th-day census.

The board will monitor the impact that the reduction will have on the institutions of higher education.

A spreadsheet provides preliminary fall enrollment summaries.

Enrollment numbers may also be accessed at stats.kansasregents.org.

