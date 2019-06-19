State universities won’t hike tuition for Kansas undergrads

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – State universities will not be increasing tuition this fall for undergraduate students from Kansas.

But the state Board of Regents on Wednesday approved tuition increases for some Kansas graduate students and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students.

The regents considered tuition proposals after the Legislature increased state funding for their operations by $38 million for the 2019-20 school year, or nearly 6.5%. Some lawmakers said they expected the universities not to increase tuition in return.

Board of Regents members said they focused on helping undergraduates from Kansas the most and believe that they sent a clear message to lawmakers that they’re holding the line on tuition.

All graduate students at the University of Kansas will see their tuition rise by 2.5% and at Kansas State University, by 1.5%.

Wichita State says it modified it’s original request and asked that all tuition rates remain flat.

Governor Kelly’s statement regarding the Board of Regents decision

“I applaud the Kansas Board of Regents and Regents institutions for answering my call to hold undergraduate tuition rates flat. Given that tuition rates shot up an average of 37% since 2011, today’s actions could be the difference in whether some students are able to pursue higher education.

“We need to do all we can to ease the burden of the soaring cost of college for students in Kansas. That’s why it’s necessary to protect the state revenue stream moving forward, so we can continue to invest in higher education, bring down tuition rates, and expand educational opportunities to even more Kansans in the future.”