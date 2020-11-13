Kansas business owners deal with new Thanksgiving food demands

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thanksgiving celebrations are fast approaching, but this year, things could be a little different. KSN News talked with Kansas business owners who say they are dealing with some new demands.

“I would say they started a lot earlier so yeah I would say the numbers almost doubled,” said Pat Hertel, Yoder Meats general manager.



In a typical year, Yoder Meats schedules orders three months before the holiday season. This year, they scheduled six months out.

“I would say our numbers are up pretty high,” said Hertel.



Hertel says 500 turkeys for their three Wichita locations is usually enough. But this week alone, they’ve already sold 450 turkeys. 260 fresh turkeys and 190 smoked.

“And we started getting numbers in and we are going to be about 100 to 200 turkeys short,” said Hertel.



Hertel says if this trend continues, they will stop accepting Thanksgiving orders by the middle of next week. For the Wichita Cheesecake Company, it’s a different story. They hope this holiday season will bring financial relief. A rebound from a hard 2020 that saw sales fall short.

“We hope to see more people. We are hoping that we could get our numbers as far as how many people will place orders ahead of time and we can prepare or pre-prepare for those things for Thanksgiving,” said Mark Daniels, Wichita Cheesecake Company co-owner.

Employees at Yoder Meats say they hope customers can pre-order their Thanksgiving meals beforehand, this way they have enough time to pick the items they desire.

Wichita Cheesecake Company says they will accept walk ins until one day before Thanksgiving Day.

LATEST STORIES: