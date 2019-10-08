Closings and Delays
Pretty Prairie - USD 311

Kansas businessman Orman: No plans to run for office again

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greg Orman.jpg

Greg Orman (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Greg Orman says he has no plans to run for political office “anytime soon” after unsuccessful campaigns as an independent candidate for the U.S. Senate and governor in Kansas.

The Kansas City-area businessman made the statement in an email to supporters Tuesday touting a column for the RealClear Politics website that decried what Orman views as political corruption involving both major political parties.

He quoted Mark Twain: “There is nothing to be learned from the second kick of a mule.”

Orman received 6.5 percent of the vote in last year’s governor’s race. But he received nearly 43 percent of the vote in a race for the Senate in 2014 against longtime Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, with no Democrat running.

Roberts is not seeking re-election to the Senate in 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories