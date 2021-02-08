Kansas Catholic bishop under investigation, steps aside from duties

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City has released a statement saying that its bishop has been notified by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation that someone has accused him of abuse of a minor. The KBI is investigating.

According to the statement, Bishop John Brungardt denies the allegation and says he is fully cooperating with the investigation.

In the meantime, he has decided to step aside from his duties. Brungardt has informed the metropolitan Archbishop, Joseph Naumann.

The Congregation of Bishops has appointed Bishop Gerald Vinckle of the Salina Diocese as Apostolic Administrator of the Dodge City Diocese.

A spokesman for the Dodge City Diocese, Father Ted Stoecklein, Vicar General, says no other information can be released because of the ongoing investigation. He also asked for prayers for all involved.

But he also encouraged anyone who knows of abuse to call law enforcement and if an allegation involves a bishop, it can be reported to the bishop third-party reporting system at 1-800-276-1562 or online at https://reportbishopabuse.org.