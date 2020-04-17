Kansas changes prison health providers amid ongoing concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will soon have a new medical provider in state prisons. Officials announced Friday that they had signed a new contract for medical services amid mounting frustrations with its current provider.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that it awarded Centurion of Kansas LLC a contract that begins July 1.

The announcement comes a week after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly criticized the health care provided by Tennessee-based Corizon Health.

Kelly said she shared concerns expressed by inmates and staff about the level of care from Corizon.

