WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of Kansans have been watching the events unfolding in Ukraine and have wanted to help in some way. Now, there is a way.

Numana, an El Dorado-based international hunger relief organization, is giving people the chance to either donate money or pack meals for Ukrainian refugees.

Here’s how individuals, companies, churches and other groups can get involved:

Give to Numana’s Ukrainian Refugee Crisis Response Fund to pay for meals that will be packed for distribution. You can fund a box of 216 meals for $85.

Have a private event, packing the meals you pay for. Great for families and small groups. Call 316-452-5445.

Host a meal-packing event (see below). Call 316-452-5445 or fill out a form at numanainc.com/host-an-event.

Meal-packing event details

Businesses, churches, families and friends can conduct a meal-packing event either at their location or at Numana’s El Dorado building. Numana organizes the event with you and can work with various sizes of groups, ages of volunteers, types of skills and lengths of time.

At a meal-packing event, individuals put together a simple meal of dry rice, soy protein, freeze-dried pinto beans and a blend of vitamins and minerals. Individuals measure the ingredients, scoop them into meal bags, weigh and seal the bags, and box the finished product.

In about an hour, 10 people can pack 1,600 meals. Then, Numana’s distribution partners transport the boxes of packaged meals to their European partners for distribution to Ukrainian refugees.

With the help of hundreds of thousands of volunteers, Numana has packaged more than 40 million meals that have served the hungry around the world since 2009. See more at numanainc.com.