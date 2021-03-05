Kansas church destroyed in fire; sanctuary saved

MISSION, Kan. (KSNW & WDAF) — Firefighters in suburban Kansas City are investigating a fire that destroyed part of the First Baptist Church in Mission, Kansas, but spared the long-standing church’s sanctuary.

Firefighters were called to the church around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for smoke and flames coming from an annex building of the church near West 57th and Outlook streets.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames had broken through the building’s roof, which later collapsed.

Steve Chick, deputy chief of operations for the Consolidated Fire District, said crews stayed outside of the building to reduce the risk of injuries in case the roof collapsed.

Anytime you have a fire in an attic like this, they’re just hard to get to especially when the attic was so involved like it was when we arrived,” Chick said. “It’s just not safe to put firefighters underneath that roof so we have to work on it from the outside and there’s a limited amount of stuff we can get to.”

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from breaching the church’s sanctuary. Officials say the building was empty when the fire broke out, and no one was injured.

The pastor of First Baptist said the building at one point was used as a school, but it had not been occupied in quite some time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.