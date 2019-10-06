Kansas City airport announces 2 new international routes

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas City Airport New Terminal_1551448482131.jpg.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Travelers will have to more direct flights from Kansas City International Airport to Mexico beginning in February.

Airport officials announced this week that Vacation Express will fly one nonstop route to Cancun and another to Puerto Vallarta on Sundays.

The Kansas City Star reports other airlines serve Cancun from Kansas City but the airport has not had nonstop service to Puerto Vallarta since Frontier ended service there in 2015.

Vacation Express is a tour company that operates charter flights to sunny destinations.

The announcement comes just days after Icelandair announced it would drop seasonal service to Reykjavik – Kansas City’s only nonstop transatlantic service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories