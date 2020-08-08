Kansas City Chiefs fandom is taken to a new level – Farmer plants a 122-acre arrowhead

KISMET, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas farmer is showing his team spirit on a milo field. He was able to put a Kansas City Chiefs logo across his nearly 122-acre field to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Superbowl win.

It’s eight towers of irrigated Chiefs Kingdom.

“If you can’t have fun with ag, then what’s the point of doing it?” said Rocky Ormiston, owner and operator of Ormiston Farms.

At first sight, it looks like just another milo field, but take it to the sky, and the picture becomes clearer.

From up above, a Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead is displayed on his field, pointing east towards Arrowhead Stadium.

There are different varieties of milo that throughout the growing season will change grain colors to represent the Chief’s red and yellow.

It took nearly a year of planning and only about three hours to get in the ground.

But Ormiston is known for putting a twist on agriculture.

“It was his idea to do something fun with multi-hybrids in a field,” said Craig Koehn, Crop Quest division manager.

It’s made possible by precision ag and a planter designed to plant seed hybrids in various locations throughout the field.

This is ultimately used to ensure a higher yield production in fields where there may be water, soil, and nutrient variances.

The farmer is sent a seed prescription from a crop consulting business, it is then inputted into a computer, and from there the machine takes over.

“It’s essentially a computer controlling two electronic motors on the planter, and that computer is telling it, hey, turn this motor on, turn this one off, and so on throughout the field and doing that you get this image,” said Ormiston.

The arrowhead can be seen from the time the plant is about three feet tall and shows leaf variations, up until it is fully mature and ready to be harvested.

But this isn’t the first time he’s planted a logo. A KSU Powercat, an American flag, and their Ormiston Farms brand have all been displayed on their fields

“That’s probably the biggest fear is when you’re planting it, you’re like, ‘Man I hope this turns out alright.’ But and it did and it always does,” said Ormiston

When asked if he has any ideas on what logo he’ll plant next year, he said, “I do, but if I told you, that’d be that wouldn’t be any surprise right?”

These different hybrids will harvest at the same time, and after speaking with both men, they say the rain the area has gotten these past few weeks have brought a strong forecast of high yield production.

