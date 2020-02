WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City of Wichita leaders voted to spend more than 200-thousand dollars to continue plans to redevelop Clapp golf course located at Harry and Oliver.

By a seven to zero vote, the board unanimously approved a contract with a Kansas City-based design firm.

The assigned company worked on a similar project in Kansas City, turning a closed golf course into a multi-use green space.

They also designed the Wichita Art Museum garden and Wichita State University’s Braeburn Square.