Kansas City, Kansas, leader forms task force on policing

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. Floyd died May 25, after he was pinned to the pavement by a police officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. (Christopher Harris via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Wyandotte County’s top elected official has formed a task force to guide discussions between local law enforcement and the community following George Floyd’s death.

Mayor and CEO David Alvey of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Monday that he will serve as co-chairman of the new task force.

Alvey said he wants to improve the dialogue between law enforcement and the community, particularly black and Hispanic residents. Alvey said the goal is to build trust between the community and law enforcement by identifying issues in policing.

Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis has inspired protests across the U.S.

