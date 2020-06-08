KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Wyandotte County’s top elected official has formed a task force to guide discussions between local law enforcement and the community following George Floyd’s death.
Mayor and CEO David Alvey of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Monday that he will serve as co-chairman of the new task force.
Alvey said he wants to improve the dialogue between law enforcement and the community, particularly black and Hispanic residents. Alvey said the goal is to build trust between the community and law enforcement by identifying issues in policing.
Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis has inspired protests across the U.S.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,650, with 236 deaths
- Botanica carousel to reopen
- Kansas City, Kansas, leader forms task force on policing
- Woman killed in southwest Wichita motorcycle crash identified
- Watkins spent $400K in taxpayer-funded mailing, messaging