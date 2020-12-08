Kansas City, Kansas police warn about fentanyl overdoses

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police are warning residents a surge in drug overdoses and deaths is likely being caused by drugs being laced with fentanyl.

The department said there have been 41 suspected overdoses and nine deaths this year, compared with 23 overdoses in all of last year.

Capt. Richard Harris said there have been 16 overdoes and two deaths in the last 30 days.

The department is warning people not to purchase any opioids, including OxyContin, Vicodin, and morphine. Harris said it is possible those drugs are being cut with fentanyl to increase their potency.