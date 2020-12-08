KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police are warning residents a surge in drug overdoses and deaths is likely being caused by drugs being laced with fentanyl.
The department said there have been 41 suspected overdoses and nine deaths this year, compared with 23 overdoses in all of last year.
Capt. Richard Harris said there have been 16 overdoes and two deaths in the last 30 days.
The department is warning people not to purchase any opioids, including OxyContin, Vicodin, and morphine. Harris said it is possible those drugs are being cut with fentanyl to increase their potency.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas City, Kansas police warn about fentanyl overdoses
- 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
- Pres. Trump to sign order to prioritize Americans in US vaccine distribution
- Sedgwick County commissioners receive an update on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution
- ‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels