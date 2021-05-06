Kansas City man convicted in scheme to steal 1,400 phones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 31-year-old Kansas City man has been convicted of participating in a conspiracy to steal more than 1,400 cell phones in several states.

Federal prosecutors say the phones were resold. The total loss in the thefts was more than $1 million. Bryan Kirkendoll II was found guilty of eight counts in federal court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Kirkendoll and Victor Chernetskiy, also of Kansas City, stole electronic devices – primarily cell phones – from stores in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, and Oklahoma, and then resold them.

They committed 48 burglaries from November 2018 to June 2019. Chernetskiy pleaded guilty last year and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.