Kansas City, Mo. man killed in rollover Sunday

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas City, Mo. man died after his vehicle rolled Sunday about three miles east of Emporia in Lyon County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Acura TL was traveling northbound on I-35 at a high rate of speed. The Acura exited I-35 at the 135 milepost. The car lost control, traveled through a ditch, vaulted approximately 20 feet and landed upright. The Acura continued and struck another ditch. The car flipped end over end.

The driver, 36-year-old Jimmy Lee Coleman of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman was wearing his seatbelt according to the highway patrol report.

