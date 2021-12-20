Kansas City police identify victims of fatal firetruck crash

Three people were killed after a fire truck collided with a sport utility vehicle, then plowed over a sidewalk and into a building in a Kansas City entertainment district.

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police have identified the three victims killed last week when a fire truck collided with a sport utility vehicle and then smashed into a building in a Kansas City entertainment area.

Police said Monday that 41-year-old Tami Knight was struck last Wednesday when the crash’s impact forced the truck and the SUV over a sidewalk, where she had been walking. The vehicles came to a stop in a Westport building that had been home to the Riot Room, a bar and music venue that recently closed. Her body was found in the rubble the next day.

The other two victims, 41-year-old Jennifer San Nicholas and 25-year-old Michael Elwood were riding in the SUV, The Kansas City Star reported.

According to the Italian restaurant, San Nicholas and Elwood were both employees at Ragazza Food & Wine. A post from the establishment described them as “wonderful” and “amazing.” No firefighters were injured in the crash.

