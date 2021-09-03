Kansas City police searching for missing boy last seen in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing boy who hasn’t been seen since April.

Connor Stoneman, 13, was last seen on April 7.

He was reported to police as a runaway by a caseworker with the Jackson County Children’s Division the following day.

According to a police report, the caseworker told police Stoneman walked out of the Restart facility in the 900 block of E. 9th Street in Kansas City and did not return.

He was last seen wearing a red Chiefs hoodie, black shorts and tennis shoes.

The Kansas City Police Department said that the teen has run away on different occasions and could be in the Grandview area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5150.