Kansas City prosecutor urges reporting of police misconduct

A protester fist bumps police in riot gear Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo., after a unity march to protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County’s prosecutor is reaching out to Kansas City protesters who believe they were victims of police misconduct, urging them to report their allegations online.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release Thursday that her office is reviewing allegations of police misconduct during recent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The handcuffed black man died after being restrained by Minneapolis police on May 25.

People who believe they’ve been victimized by police are encouraged to provide evidence, including videos, of excessive force on a web page linked to the prosecutor’s website.

