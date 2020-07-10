1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas girl
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for country music legend Charlie Daniels
Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

Kansas City strips marijuana possession from its city code

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marijuana (KSN file photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city.

The Kansas City Star reports that city council members voted Thursday to strip the crime from the city code.

Users can still be charged for possession by county prosecutors who still pursue those cases.

In Jackson County, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had already pledged to stop charging most people for possession after local voters decided overwhelmingly in 2017 to eliminate jail time for possession.

But in parts of Kansas City that lie in Clay, Platte and Cass counties, people could still face state possession charges.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories