PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City suburb has agreed to ban controversial conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth.

The Kansas City Star reports that licensed medical or mental health professionals face a $1,000 fine for trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity under the ban that the Prairie Village, Kansas, City Council approved 11-1 on Monday.

The ban does not prohibit churches or religious leaders from speaking with youth about their sexuality or gender identity.