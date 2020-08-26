KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Federal officials say Kansas City will receive nearly $51 million to extend its streetcar line from downtown to the Country Club Plaza.
The Federal Transit Administration said Wednesday the $50.8 million in grants will allow the project to enter its final planning stage.
City officials have been planning for years to extend the line from Union Station in central Kansas City to the Plaza, adding about 3.5 miles of track.
The project is expected to cost $351 million. Work on water and sewer lines is projected to begin this fall, with the opening of the streetcar expansion expected in 2025.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas City to get $50 million to extend streetcar line
- American Red Cross volunteers-staff from local region deployed to assist with Hurricane Laura response
- Kansas State to install devices in dorms to check COVID-19
- Ivanka Trump to introduce dad at RNC as ‘people’s president’
- Agency head says foster care system in Kansas is improving