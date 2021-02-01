Kansas classrooms turning the Super Bowl into lessons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Teachers and students from Derby and Goddard schools can not hide their pride when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs. Teachers said spirit week is all fun and games, but now, they are turning the Super Bowl into an opportunity to teach some unique lessons.

Oak Street Elementary School in Goddard kicked off spirit week with Mahomes Monday.

“I am just glad I am not the only one that likes the Chiefs,” said student Ethan Viola.

“I used to live in Kansas City, and we used to go watch all the football games all the time,” said student Briley Dougan.















Courtesy Derby Public Schools

Derby Public Schools celebrating similar events. El Paso Elementary is celebrating Motivation Monday.

“My shirt says never underestimate a principal who survived 2020 coronavirus pandemic because this year has definitely been a struggle,” said El Paso Elementary Principal Ashley Wagner.

Third-grade teacher Taylor Ballard at Oak Street Elementary said she is bringing the Chiefs spirit into her lesson plans.

“We’re working on main idea and key details in third grade so we’re pulling that into some reading passages,” said Ballard.

Ballard said her class is learning about the first-ever Super Bowl, the commercials during the Big Game, and even has her students doing math related to the game.

Third and fourth graders also learned how to make 3D printed trophies for the winners for spirit week, a part of the project lead the way, science class.

Wagner said her students are learning about that Kansas pride.

“They know a lot about the Chiefs players, and we’ve talked about them in the classroom and just building up that excitement, I just want the kids to enjoy it and feel proud to be a Kansan and being part of this because those are our boys, this is our team,” said Wagner.

The teachers said if the Chiefs win the Big Game, it will make for another lesson, how to get the job done.