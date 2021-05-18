Kansas’ Click It or Ticket campaign begins later this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting later this week, you may see an increased police presence on roads in Kansas and in Sedgwick County.

Beginning Friday, May 21st, the Click It or Ticket campaign returns. The aim of the campaign is to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will join 180 other law enforcement agencies in aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws. It is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, about 345 persons are involved in 170 crashes each day in Kansas. Only 7% of those that are unbelted are likely to escape without injury. Half of all fatalities occur among those who are not wearing a seat belt.

May 21-31 drivers will be met with extra enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained.

In addition, Kansas law prohibits persons under the age of 14 from riding in any part of a vehicle not intended for carrying passengers, such as a pickup bed.