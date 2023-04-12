HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas coach Bill Self, a two-time national champion, will present the second Dillon Lecture of 2023.

Self’s lecture will be held Tuesday, April 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Tickets to the speech cost $10 and are available here or will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. the day of the lecture at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

In 20 seasons at Kansas, Self has won over 81% of the games he’s coached, averaging 29 wins per year. Self has won two national championships, an NCAA record 14-straight regular-season Big 12 Conference titles, 17 overall, and nine league tournament championships. He has guided KU to four Final Fours and nine Elite Eights.

Since 1982, the Dillon Lecture Series has provided distinguished and notable speakers that many in Hutchinson and surrounding communities might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience.