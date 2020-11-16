Kansas college settles lawsuit over recruitment of athletes

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A small community college in northeast Kansas has settled a lawsuit accusing it of directing coaches to recruit more white athletes and targeting Black prospective students with excessive scrutiny such background checks before offering scholarships.

A brief stipulation of dismissal was filed Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas. The ACLU had alleged in the lawsuit that Highland Community College instituted a plan to reduce the number of black students.

The college has said its recruiting is not determined by students’ race or ethnicity and denied it ever instructed coaches to exclude out-of-state athletes from recruitment.

