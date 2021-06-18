Kansas come together to help the homeless in the heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The heat wave has inspired members of the community to help the homeless in any way they can. Some said the help has been life saving.

“If it weren’t for all these good people that are out here, a lot of us would probably die,” said Joseph Caudle.

Caudle lives on the street and said he’s seen many of his friends suffer heat stroke.

“We don’t have places to go to cool down,” continued Caudle.

Michael Ray Torrey is also feeling the heat. “It’s been rough, with the right amount of water consumption to try to keep hydrated,” said Torrey.

Jenny Peck decided to help. On Friday, she gave away about 600 donated shoes, 200 home cooked burritos and cold drinks.

“I think that doing for others is, you know, it brings me happiness,” said Peck.

The young men from the Lakeside Academy of Kansas, like Tyler, also withstood the sun to help the homeless.

“We’ve been on the streets or kids in the system. So being able to come out here and give like food, water, whatever it is, hygiene needs. It feels good because we were once one of those people. So it’s, it feels good inside,” said Tyler.

The homeless community is grateful to those who have offered assistance.

“It’s wonderful to have help because it’s appreciated, it’s needed, ” added Torrey.

Caudle agrees. “They spend a lot of their money just to make sure we survive.”

Peck said the homeless are in constant need of shoes. Click here to help.