Kansas communities see dramatic spikes in coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas communities have lifted restrictions on businesses and public gatherings and a few have seen big increases in reported coronavirus cases.

In Riley County, reported cases more than doubled to 156 during the two-week period ending Wednesday. That prompted its health officer to reimpose a 50-person limit on public gatherings and limit bars and restaurants to 75% capacity.

The commanding general at nearby Fort Riley restricted soldiers’ visits to the Aggieville bar and restaurant district in Manhattan.

But an even more dramatic increase in Crawford County in southeast Kansas tied to an outbreak at a bacon-processing plant isn’t prompting local officials to go back to previous restrictions.

