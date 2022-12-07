WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas community welcomed home 3-year-old Nash from battling brain cancer Wednesday.

WELCOME HOME, NASH! Arkansas City Police Department

According to the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD), Nash has been at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, since March. This is his first time back home in Winfield since he left.

“On our way home!” (Courtesy: Nash’s Journey)

The ACPD says while Nash was in the hospital, he underwent three brain surgeries, six rounds of chemo and six weeks of radiation.

After a month, Nash will head back to Memphis for another MRI, according to the ACPD.

“A huge thank you to everyone in the community that helped us welcome Nash through Ark City,” said the ACPD.

Stay up-to-date with Nash’s Journey on Facebook.