Kansas congressional leaders safe amid unrest in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN has reached out to Kansas’ senators and congressmen in Washington, D.C., to get their reaction to the unrest at the U.S. Capitol Building.

This is what they have written in news releases and/or social media.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, (R-Kansas) —

“The freedom of speech and the freedom to protest are provided in our Constitution. I share the frustration many Americans have over the Presidential Election; however, what happened at the U.S. Capitol today is unreasonable and unacceptable and I condemn it at the highest level. America needs to know we will not be deterred by violence. I am thankful for the heroic law enforcement officers who are working feverishly to restore order.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, (R-Kansas) —

“I condemn the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is completely unacceptable and unpatriotic. God Bless the @CapitolPolice& our law enforcement officers. Please pray for our nation.”

U.S. Representative Ron Estes, (R-Kansas 4th District) —

“In America we can disagree without being disagreeable. Protesting a cause is appropriate, but violence of any kind is unacceptable. I want to thank the Capitol Police and law enforcement officers that have responded.”

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann, (R-Kansas 1st District) —

“I am a believer in the First Amendment and the right to peacefully protest. The violence at the Capitol now is unacceptable. My staff and I are safe. Thank you to all law enforcement working to keep the situation contained. Praying for our country.”

U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner, (R-Kansas 2nd District) —

“The lawless behavior at the U.S. Capitol is reprehensible and has no place in our country. This is a stain on American history, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. The First Amendment guarantees the right of Americans to peacefully assemble, and I will always defend that right. This is un-American and an utter betrayal of that founding principle. This must stop now.”

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids, (D-Kansas 3rd District) —

“I’m currently safe and sheltering in place while we wait to receive further instruction from Capitol Police. Today is a dark day for our country. It’s unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop.”