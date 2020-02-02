Live Now
Kansas congressman trailed GOP rival in cash at 2020’s start

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Freshman U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins began this year with $190,000 less cash in his campaign fund than GOP primary rival and State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, finance records show.

Watkins raised more money than LaTurner during the last three months of 2019 because he received funds from a Republican fundraising committee and took in three times as much money from political action committees.

LaTurner began the year with nearly $591,000 in cash for his House campaign after raising about $102,000 in contributions during 2019’s last quarter.

Watkins had nearly $401,000 in cash after raising almost $128,000 in the last quarter of 2019. 

