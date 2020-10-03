Kansas counties prepare to send advanced ballots ahead of election

KANSAS (KSNW) – Counties across the Sunflower State are preparing for the 2020 General Election on November 3.

Due to the pandemic, county clerks are noticing a major focus on mail-in ballots.

“We are sending out close to 10,000 ballots which is huge for our county,” said Butler County Clerk, Tatum Stafford.

Inside the Butler County Election Office there is an assembly line of envelopes. Workers are stuffing them one at a time.

“October 14 we will be mailing this whole state of Kansas will be mailing all advanced ballots and last I knew we have close to a little over 400,000 ballots going out in the state of Kansas,” Stafford said.

County clerks across the sunflower state say the demand to vote by mail is stacking up, “In the 2020 primary we only received 330 (requests). So far this year we are at 1,550 for the general election. So its been an astronomical increase,” said Dori Munyan, Finney County Clerk and Election Officer.

Ballots delivered through the mail can be returned through the mail, in-person to the county clerk office, or a new option this year, ballot drop boxes. “Those ballot boxes will be emptied on a daily basis. So, we’ll know that they’re safely back in our office and logged in so those votes can be counted,” said Donna Zimmerman, Barton County Clerk and Election Officer.

For any Kansans questioning the security of voting by mail, Zimmerman says they do all they can to make sure each ballot is valid and safe, “The things that we do that is most important is we compare the signature on the envelope and make sure it compares to the signature on the registration card. So we feel comfortable knowing that the person that was issued the ballot actually got to vote.”

The deadline to register to vote is less than two weeks away on October 13. If you want to vote by mail, you have until October 27 to request an advance ballot.

Advanced ballots must be postmarked on or before election day, November 3 at 7 p.m.

